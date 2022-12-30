The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club is pleased to host Peter Jedicke, an Astronomer, a university faculty member, and past President of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, on Sunday, January 8 at the DesertView Theater, located at 39900 S. Clubhouse Dr., at 7 p.m. Peter will discuss his long career studying Globular Clusters, their history, behavior and why they have been a consistent topic of study by Astronomers for so many years.

Peter Jedicke hails from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada and now lives in London, Ontario. He graduated from Western University in London, Ontario in 1976 with a degree in Physics and also completed his master’s degree in Philosophy in 1997. Peter is a past President of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC, 2004 to 2006) and Honorary President of the RASC London Centre. He has made significant contributions to public education and even hosted a TV show “Telescope” on the Canadian cable network. He has also regularly promoted Astronomy at the London Ontario Regional Children’s Museum. Peter is a past faculty member of the School of Language and Liberal Studies at Fanshawe College also in London, Ontario.

The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club meets monthly (and typically) on the second Sunday evening (7 p.m.) at the DesertView Theater. The Winter/Spring star parties are scheduled on Tuesday, January 24 (last opportunity to view Jupiter), Wednesday, February 22, Thursday, March 23, and Tuesday, April 18 at the Softball Field parking lot. The public is welcome to both meetings and star parties. Club and Star Party information can be obtained by emailing David Evans at djevans1@me.com.