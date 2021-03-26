Hiking trails old and new--
The sky a brilliant blue.
With Ruth and Tim in charge,
we hikers were living large.
The Great Saguaro standing tall,
petroglyphs to delight us all.
Lunch on rock table and chairs,
peacefully eating in the fresh air.
Running water and little cascades appear,
a delightful sound in the desert to hear.
Madonna and Baby still in the rock,
we even found a geo-cash box.
While Tim told a funny, corny joke,
we were all pretty happy folk.
Thank you to all the guides who lead.
Such special times, we all agree.