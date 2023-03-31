SaddleBrooke Photography Club members enjoyed a recent field trip to Tombstone, AZ for Vigilante Days held Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19. Tombstone, a once rough and tumble silver-mining town made famous by the O.K. Corral gunfight offers amazing photo opportunities! If you think this could be the hobby for you, we invite you to join us and take advantage of the learning opportunities provided each meeting and the chance to explore local photo venues on our monthly field trips. The gunslinger photo was captured by our club President, Mark Guinn. SaddleBrooke Photography Club welcomes all levels of photographers from beginner to advanced. For more information, visit our Website at saddlebrookephotographyclub.com.

