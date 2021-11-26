The next meeting of the Pinal County Republican Women’s Club will be held on Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Mr. George Grove, Second Vice Chair of the Saddlebrooke Republican Club. The topic of his talk will be Today’s Civil War. The location of his talk will be communicated by email. For those who would like to attend but are not members of the women’s club, please contact me by email to inquire about location.
The next meeting will be on Saturday, December 4 at 10 a.m. This will be our annual potluck Christmas Brunch, and it will be held in the HOA-1 Activity Center. This event will be honoring our Pinal County and LD 11 elected officials. Please come and say hello to our hard working elected officials.
For further information, please contact Mandy Rowe, Membership Chair, at merowe@hotmail.com.