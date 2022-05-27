Attention! To all like-minded individuals! On Saturday, June 18, at 4 p.m., in the HOA 1 - Activity Center, the PC Republican Women’s Club at Saddlebrooke is inviting all like-minded individuals, men and women, to an informational social get together to learn more about the organization, share ideas, and how prospective members can participate. The PCRWC at Saddlebrooke promotes the Republican Party and Republican candidates, and it is especially important to get behind our candidates, both in the House and Senate, for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, August 2, and especially in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 8. Current members will be there to talk to you about the organization, becoming a member, and how you can get actively involved.

We hope you can attend what will be a fun event and a great way to get together and meet other like-minded individuals who share the enthusiasm for a successful and across the board Republican win in the months ahead. We will then continue to build momentum for the all important presidential election on Tuesday, November 8, 2024. Refreshments will be served. So, please come and join us! For further information, please contact Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com.