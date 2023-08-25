Greetings Everyone!

The fall season is almost here with activities to start and meetings to attend to fill up our days. The first meeting of the Republican Women’s Club will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 15. A follow-up email will be sent out to the membership to announce the location of the meeting. If you have any questions, please call (520) 818-3169.

Our speaker will be former Arizona State Senator Mr. Vince Leach. He served from January 2019 to March 2023. He has been involved as a citizen activist in many areas of Government, working on behalf of conservative causes, including school board, county government and the Arizona Corporation Commission. Mr. Leach and his wife Charlene are natives of Wisconsin and moved to SaddleBrooke in 2007.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We hope you can attend our first meeting and, perhaps, share some ideas on how we can become a more supportive organization in the next upcoming wild election year! We need you!

For further information, please email Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com.