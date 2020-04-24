During this unsettling time when we don't know what is coming next, I feel that the best thing for me is to make some positive plans for this enforced seclusion. I've always enjoyed my photography hobby since it is productive and keeps me in a happy place.
Several years ago, I had been doing “A Photo a Day” as a challenge to find something each day worthy of a photograph. I did this for five years and can now look back and see what I was up to on any day during those years. Why not do it again? I have the time, and this is the most historic moment probably in my lifetime.
So, for anyone with a cell phone or camera, and a computer, here's what you do.
In your Pictures, make a folder called “2020 Coronavirus Days” or whatever you choose. Then make a new folder called March. Within that you can add a picture each day such as “01 Toilet Paper Shopping”, or “02 Books to Read”, or “03 My Kitchen Drawer.” Each day pick the best picture and put the day's date in front of the title. Hopefully you'll also include some nice ones of wildflowers from a walk or a screenshot of the grandchildren. All your captured daily photos could eventually be made into a photo book and be passed down to your family!! They would see a glimpse into your everyday life.
For photographers, now is the time to get out your camera manual and understand how to use all the buttons on your camera and take it out of auto mode. On YouTube there are so many tutorials on how to do many creative techniques. Consider this a very long “snow” day— amuse yourself with making art through good photos. I enjoy still life set-ups because the finished product is much like the Old Master's still life paintings. Maybe those guys couldn't travel either and made use of what was in their own homes or studios.
Make a tabletop arrangement of your treasured keepsakes, family mementos, or hobby materials. Sports equipment, trophies, gardening tools, flower arrangements, all would mean something to you and be fun to make into an artistic tabletop vignette. If nothing else, now would be the time to walk through the house and do a photo inventory of your furniture, closets, and even your credit cards (front and back). You know you have always meant to do that someday. I used to do that when I lived in Texas and a hurricane was coming.
Since the coming months are uncertain, we can't really invite you to visit the SaddleBrooke Photography Club yet, but when life gets back to normal, we will again meet in the Agate Room at HOA-2's Arts and Crafts Complex, on any Wednesday and Friday Morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Photography Questions? Email me at barbarawilder03@gmail.com.