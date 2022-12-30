The Pool Player of The Brooke (PPB) would like to thank Sun City Oro Valley’s Billiard Club (SCOV), Robert Dufur and SCOV’s billiard team for their pool table prowess, camaraderie, friendly competition and a congenial luncheon after the 8-Ball Challenge. Another big THANK YOU goes out to Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, PPB’s Travel Team Captain for organizing this event.

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the PPB’s Travel Team ventured down to SCOV’s Catalina Recreation Center for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. We were competing on two nine-foot Diamond pool tables and two nine-foot Brunswick Gold Crowns for temporary ownership of a traveling bronze plaque that have been in PPB’s possession since Saturday, November 20, 2021. Our team was made up of four, two-player teams and SCOV also had four, two-player teams.

Our teams consisted of Fred “The Baker” Dianda and Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland and Dave Parker, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo and Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, Phelps “Frnchfye” L'Hommedieu and Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg. The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of 8-ball with each game won being one point for the winning team. There were a total of 48 points in the match.

PPB and SCOV tied the first round at 6 to 6. The second round went in favor of the PPB with a 7 to 5 score. After the second round the PPB was on top 13 to 11. The third round was a repeat of the second round with the PPB winning seven games to SCOV’s five wins. Going into the fourth and final round, the PPB was up by a score of 20 to 16.

The final round found the PPB only needing to win four games to win the right to keep the Bronze Plaque in SaddleBrooke. The PPB did it! The fourth round score was PPB 7 and SCOV 5. The final score was 27 to 21, and the PPB mounted the Bronze Plaque back up on our wall!

This event was a continuation of a friendly but fierce rivalry with SCOV where the PPB has won three times, tied twice, and lost once out of six competitions since February 2017. SaddleBrooke is proud of their team, and they thank SCOV for competing in this Travel Team Match.

Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke online at poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com. Reach out to Joe Giammarino via email at jgpool@outlook.com.