The Pool Players of the Brooke (PPB) would like to thank Sun City Oro Valley’s Billiard Club, Robert Dufur and SCOV’s billiard team for their pool table prowess, camaraderie, friendly competition and a congenial luncheon at the Roadrunner Grill after the 8-Ball Challenge. Another big THANK YOU goes out to Dominic Borland PPB Travel Team Captain for organizing this event.
On Saturday, November 20, the SCOV’s Travel Team ventured up to HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. Dominic Borland and Ron Ridge were the tournament directors with Randy Smith the official scorekeeper. We were competing on four beautiful eight-foot Connelly pool tables for temporary ownership of a traveling bronze plaque that has been in SCOV’s possession since Thursday, February 10, 2020.
Our team was made up of four, two-player teams and SCOV also had four, two-player teams. Our teams consisted of Fred “The Baker” Dianda and Phil “The Fixer” Jelliff, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland and Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo and Jim “Shooter” Fabio, Jack “Crash” Hoverter and Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg. The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of 8-ball with each game won being obe point for the winning team. There was a total of 48 points in the match. PPB won the first round 8 to 4. The second round was awash with each team winning 6 games.
After the second round the PPB was ahead 14 to 10. The third round was a repeat of the first round with the PPB winning eight games to SCOV’s 4 wins. The PPB went into the final round up by a score of 22 to 14. The final round found the PPB only needing to win four games to win the right to keep the Bronze Plaque in SaddleBrooke. The PPB did it! The fourth-round score was 6 to 6. The final score was 28 to 20 and the PPB mounted the Bronze Plaque on our wall! This event was a continuation of a friendly but fierce rivalry with SCOV where the PPB has won twice, tied twice, and lost once out of five competitions since February 2017. SaddleBrooke is proud of their team, and they thank SCOV for competing in this Travel Team Match.
Have questions? Email Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com. Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke online. Check out poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/.