The 2023 Tucson Senior Olympics Festival billiards venue was at Pockets Billiards in Tucson on Tuesday, January 24. Your very own Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) had five skillful entrants who ventured down to Pockets for some age bracketed competition. Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Dave Parker, Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu, and Tony “The Snake” Cardillo proudly represented the PPB. Out of our five entries, we came home with two medals.

Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar who’s game has been advancing up the chain because of his dedication to it was competing in the 50 to 69 age bracket and came home with the second place prize and a silver medal for his effort. Congratulations Joe Vidmar.

Dave Parker who is a new SaddleBrooke resident was testing his billiard prowess in the 75 to 80 age bracket. Dave was not as congenial as Joe was and defeated all comers to capture the first place prize and gold medal. Congratulations Dave Parker for a job well done!