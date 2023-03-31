The Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) held a Roast of two of the PPB’s founders on Wednesday, March 1. Dominic “The Doctor” Borland who has served as Vice President twice in the past and is the PPB’s main fundraiser. Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino the only President the club has had since its January 2016 HOA-1 sanctioning. Approximately 70 billiard enthusiasts showed up for the festivities at HOA1’s Activity Center. Five speakers were scheduled to take some lighthearted shots at the two founders and chronicle the history of the PPB. Phelps L’Hommidieu, Rich Adinolfi, Randy Smith, Jim Fabio, and Dick Dunbar. Some comments were very pertinent and complimentary and some very funny and personalized. I personally have not laughed that much in many years. These two founders were praised and affectionately ridiculed by the speakers. Dominic, who works patrol in HOA-2, got hit with a comparison to one bullet Barney Fife and was awarded an autographed picture of that character. Joe was chastised for being stingy with the billiard chalk and keeping opposing players in their seats while competing against them. They were both presented with a beautiful crystal cube etched with the PPB’s Logo and a nice inscription expressing gratitude for their service to SaddleBrooke’s billiard community and the PPB.

The menu consisted of Chef Rich Adinolfi’s pasta, meatballs, and sausage (that’s Italian!). Fred Dianda the club’s third founder showed his confectionary expertise with his delicious pastries. Many scrumptious side dishes were also made available by our attendees.

The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club now has new leadership. On Sunday, January 1, Randy “Thin Man” Smith our long time Secretary/Treasurer stepped down and was replaced by Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar. Randy will be missed. Also Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino stepped down and on Wednesday, March 1, and Dick Dunbar took over as PPB President. Good luck to the new PPB Board of Directors, Dick Dunbar President, Steve Horrigan Vice President, and Joe Vidmar Secretary/Treasurer.

Dominic, Joe and the PPB would like to thank Dick and Kathleen Dunbar, Rich and Debra Adinolfi for organizing, decorating with a billiard theme, and administering the nights’ events. Fred for the sweets, our speakers and all attendees for their warm appreciation shown for Dominic and Joe.

RACK’EM UP!