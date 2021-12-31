The Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) Travel Team started by Dominic “The Doctor” Borland one of the PPB’s Founders, previous Vice President (twice), and the only Travel Team Director the PPB has had. The PPB Travel Team began competitions on Wednesday, October 29, 2016 at Mission Royale in Casa Grande Arizona where the PPB defeated Mission Royale 30 to 18. This was the start to a six-year-long run of competitions headed up by Dominic Borland. In the past six-years the PPB Travel Team competed 20 times against the following communities: Green Valley Recreation, Sun City Vistoso, Quail Creek, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Sun Lakes in Maricopa County, Mission Royale, and Sunflower in Marana.
Our Travel Team is made up of any PPB member who wants to compete against other communities. The team is selected by the member first committing to playing against a community and then based on their Skill Rating. The current PPB’s Skill Rating was developed by Ron “dblo7” Ridge and Randy “Thin Man” Smith. It is optional to our members and used to determine the level of skill an individual player exhibits in the game of 8-Ball. It consists of four abbreviated 8-Ball games with each worth 10 points and point deductions for missing a ball, fouls and scratches. A perfect score would be a Skill Rating of 40. Regularly our Travel Team participants have Skill Ratings of 30 or better.
When we compete against other communities, the prize is temporary possession of a traveling Bronze Plaque engraved with “The Pool Players of The Brooke” and our opponent’s name. There are seven of these plaques in existence. Our Travel Team has had great success lately and you can view this success by visiting the Catalina Recreation Center billiard room because all seven of those plaques are on our wall. Yes, at this point the Pool Players of The Brooke’s Travel Team is PERFECT! Seven out of seven Traveling Plaques are on our wall!
The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Travel Team is undergoing a transition since Dominic has determined it’s time for him to step aside and let in some new blood into the PPB’s Travel Team. So as of Saturday, January 1, 2022 Tony “The Snake” Cardillo will take the position of the PPB’s Travel Team Director. Tony will have big shoes to fill as he takes over a Travel Team with all seven plaques in its possession.
The PPB would like to extend a huge thank you to Dominic for his six-year-long successful service and we welcome Tony Cardillo as our next Travel Team Director on Saturday, January 1, 2022. We also want to express our gratitude to all our members who have participated in the Travel Team’s events and hope you will support Tony in the future as much as you have supported Dominic in the past. Good luck, Tony and the PPB’s Travel Team!