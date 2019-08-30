In a ceremony held Tuesday, July 30, at the Catalina Recreation Center, the billiard enthusiasts in SaddleBrooke and the Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) thanked members of the Saddlebrooke Health Fair Planning Committee (HFPC) for the generous funding support for the fourth and final pool table. The Billiards Room at the Catalina Recreation Center (the CRC) was the result of a major addition to what was previously known as the Catalina Starter Shack. The CRC was designed to accommodate four pool tables but opened with three not knowing how much play the new facility would attract. With the fourth table addition, the CRC is now complete.
Hours of play were being tracked in the former Starter Shack with its one main pool table and one table restricted by walls that required the use of much shorter cues. Since the CRC opened in December 2018, hours of play have increased dramatically every month and have been more than 700 hours even with three tables and even in the summer months.
The HFPC was contacted by Dominic Borland about the possibility of a grant to help with the purchase of a fourth table to complete the CRC. The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiards Club application for the grant was approved prompting Saddlebrooke HOA One to approve purchasing the new table taking advantage of the grant funding opportunity. This was not the only grant from the HFPC. They have a track record of assisting with funding of other amenities in our community to make SaddleBrooke better. All SaddleBrooke billiard enthusiasts applaud the HFPC’s commitment to SaddleBrooke.
Taking part in the ceremony dedicating the new table were HFPC members:
Ken Siarkiewicz, Chairman HFPC
Dave Mersy, Coordinator of Volunteers
Dolores Robu, Senior Advisor
Marjorie Eisenhauer, Coordinator for Immunization and Testing
David Eisenhauer, Coordinator of Vendors
Absent were Phyllis Ketring, Coordinator for Publicity and Nancy Blackwell, Treasurer
The festivities ended with Dominic Borland who headed up the effort to acquire the fourth table and Randy Smith partnering with Ken Siarkiewicz and David Mersy for a game of 8 Ball on the new table. In addition, a plaque thanking the HFPC was mounted on the light above the fourth table.
You can follow the PPB at https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/.