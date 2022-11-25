The Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) would like to thank Quail Creek (QC) Billiards Club, Travel Team Director Dennis Desmond and their members for the friendly competition, camaraderie and for hosting our billiard club. We also thank Dominic Borland, temporary Captain of the PPB Travel Team. On Saturday, Octiober 29, the PPB traveled down to Quail Creek for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. We would play in the newly refurbished Quail Creek’s billiard room equipped with four brand new nine-foot Diamond pool tables. PPB teams were Dominic “The Doctor” Borland/Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo/Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Fred “The Baker” Dianda/Jack “Crash” Hoverter, and Gary “One Rail” Barlow/Dave Parker. Our opponents from Quail Creek were Dave Kidwell/Kay Mertes, John Andersen/Dick Randles, Terry Haggert/Skip Jones, and Mike Ohrel/Lenny Friedman.

The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of 8-ball with each game won being one point for the winning team. There were a total of 48 points in the match. After the second round the score was 15 to nine in favor of the PPB. The next two rounds were just the reverse as QC won those rounds by a 15 to nine score. So, we ended in a tie at 24 to 24 at the end of the match. A playoff was decided on and QC prevailed. They now are the sole owners of the Traveling Bronze Plaque. Dennis, please do not invite us to the mounting ceremonies! :>) We enjoyed our luncheon and conversations afterward.

RACK’EM UP!

You can also follow the PPB online at poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com.