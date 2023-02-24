The Pool Players of the Brooke (PPB) would like to thank Green Valley Recreation’s Billiard Club (GVR), Richard Ohnstad Vice President of GVR’s Billiards Club and Tom Keller Travel Team Coordinator for their pool table prowess, camaraderie, friendly competition and a nice luncheon after the match at the 19th Hole. Another thank you goes out to Tony Cardillo PPB Travel Team Director for organizing this event.

On Saturday February 11, the PPB’s Travel Team ventured down to GVR for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. We were competing for temporary ownership of a traveling bronze plaque that has been in PPB’s possession. Our team was made up of four, two-player teams and Green Valley also had four, two-player teams. Our teams consisted of Jack “Crash” Hoverter and Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo and Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Randy “Thin Man” Smith and Ron “Dblo7” Ridge, and Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg and Dick Dunbar.

The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of 8-ball with each game won being one-point for the winning team. There were a total of 48 points in the match. GVR won the first round 9 to 3. The second round was a tie at 6 to 6. After the second round, the GVR was ahead at 15 to 9. The third round was a reversal of the first round with the PPB winning 9 games and GVR winning only three games. Going into the final round GVR and the PPB were tied with a score of 18 to 18. The PPB would need to win at least seven games in the final round to take the Traveling Bronze Plaque back home. The PPB did better than that by winning the final round by a 9 to 3 score. So, with the final score being the PPB 27 and GVR 21 The PPB takes the Traveling Bronze Plaque back home to mount on the wall in the CRC’c Pool Room and join the other four Plaques. Congrats to the Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiards Club!

This event was a continuation of a friendly but fierce rivalry. SaddleBrooke is proud of their team and they thank GVR for hosting the PPB. The Traveling Bronze Plaque mounting ceremony will be on Wednesday February 22, at 1 p.n. in the CRC pool room and you are all invited to attend.

For more information, email Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.