The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiard Club (PPB) would like to thank Mission Royale’s Billiard Club (MRBC) and their President Brian Kjensmo for their pool table prowess, camaraderie and friendly competition. Another thank you goes out to Tony Cardillo PPB Travel Team Director for organizing this event. On Saturday, March 11, the MRBC Travel Team ventured down to the PPB in SaddleBrooke for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. We were competing for temporary ownership of a traveling bronze plaque that has been in MRBC’s possession. Our team was made up of four, two- player teams and MRBC also had four, two-player teams. Our teams consisted of Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino and Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo and Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu, Dick Dunbar and Dave Parker, Fred “The Baker” Dianda and Gary “One Rail” Barlow.

The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of 8-ball with each game won being one point for the winning team. There were a total of 48 points in the match. MRBC won the first round, 7 to 5. In the second round, the PPB took the lead by winning the round by an 8 to 4 score. After the second round the PPB was ahead at 13 to 11. The third round was a reversal of the first round with the PPB winning seven games, and MRBC winning five games. Going into the final round the PPB was leading with the score being 20 to 16. The PPB would need to win at least for of the 12 games in the final round to keep the Traveling Bronze Plaque here in SaddleBrooke. The PPB did better than that by tying the final round with a 6 to 6 score. So, with the final score being the PPB 26 and GVR 22 the PPB gets to hang the 6th Bronze Traveling Plaque on their wall. Congrats to the Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiards Club!

This event was a continuation of a friendly but competitive rivalry. SaddleBrooke is proud of their team and they thank MRBC for coming down to SaddleBrooke for an 8-Ball Team Match.

For more information about The Pool Players of the Brooke, email Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.