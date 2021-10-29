The Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) would like to thank our Sponsor for this event:
- Kim Karmenzind of KJK Insurance Advocates (Email Kim@kjkinsuranceadvocates.com or call (520) 251-4491)
- Quail Creek (QC) Billiards Club
- Travel Team Director Dennis Desmond and their members for the friendly competition and camaraderie
- Also, Dominic Borland Captain of the PPB Travel Team and the help of Ron Ridge.
On Saturday, October 16, at 9 a.m. the PPB hosted the Quail Creek Billiards Club at the beautiful Catalina Recreation Center’s (CRC) Billiard Room for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. PPB teams were Dominic “The Doctor” Borland/Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo/Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Fred “The Baker” Dianda/Phil “The Cleaner” Jelleff, Ron “dblo7” Ridge/Lowell “8Ball” Hegg, Jim “Straight Shooter” Fabio/Dave Whitman. Our opponents from Quail Creek were Dave Kidwell/Kurt Smith, Jimmy Di Martino/Dennis Desmond, Mike Ohrel/Terry Haggart, and John Andersen/Jerry Samesh.
The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of 8-ball with each game won being one-point for the winning team. There were a total of 48-points in the match. This match was not for the Bronze Plaque but to help out Quail Creek, as there facility is being expanded and will have four “Nine”-Foot Diamond Tables. We also had 10 players for PPB so that it would give more members some experience in playing in a format like this. The last group of four played two matches, each, instead of four.
After the first round, it was tied six-to-six, but from there we fell off the cliff. The second and third rounds were the same at 8 for QC, 4 for the good guys. The final round was an embarrassing score with QC at 9 and PPB 3. Making the final score QC 31 PPB 17, OUCH. The good news is that we helped out a community that has no place to play and it was not for the Bronze Plaque that we still have, at least for now. We enjoyed our Luncheon after at the Road Runner Grill and talked about playing pool on QC’s nine-foot tables when their room is completed. RACK’EM UP!
You can also follow the PPB online. Check out poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/.