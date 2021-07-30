The Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) would like to thank Quail Creek (QC) Billiards Club, Travel Team Director Dennis Desmond and their members for the friendly competition and camaraderie. Another big THANK YOU goes out to Dominic Borland Captain of the PPB Travel Team, Ron Ridge for organizing this event, Mike Meredith for keeping score and making sure it was a success, and they did a great job. On Saturday, June 19, at 9:30 a.m. the PPB hosted the Quail Creek Billiards Club at the beautiful Catalina Recreation Center’s (CRC) Billiard Room for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. We were competing on four eight-foot Connelly pool tables for temporary ownership of a Bronze Traveling Plaque. The four PPB teams consisted of Dominic “The Doctor” Borland/Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Gary “One Rail” Barlow/Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Steve Searl/Phelps “Frenchfye” L’Hommediue, and Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino/Ron “Dblo7” Ridge. Our opponents from Quail Creek were Dave Kidwell/Kay Mertes, Jimmy Di Martino/Dennis Desmond, Mike Ohrel/Terry Haggart, and John Andersen/Jerry Sameshima.
The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of 8-ball with each game won being one point for the winning team. There was a total of 48 points in the match. The PPB was on fire in the first round and came away with a nine to three lead. In the second round QC won five games and the PPB won seven games. After the second round the score was the PPB ahead 16 to eight. The third round also went to the PPB by them winning nine games to QC’s three wins. Going in to the fourth round the PPB was up by the score of 25 to 11, which meant that we have enough points to keep the Bronze Traveling Trophy on our wall. In the fourth round the PPB kept up their winning ways by winning eight games to QC’s four wins. Final Score is 33 to 15 in favor of the PPB and retaining the ownership of the Bronze Traveling Plaque.
Special mention goes to PPB’s Steve Searl and Phelps “Frenchfye” L’Hommediue who demolished QC with a 11 to one winning record! The fifth Bronze Traveling Plaque went right back up on the wall in the CRC. Good job PPB! Congratulations to the PPB Traveling Team for another victory over a Robson community and to all the participants! Until next time, we enjoyed the competition and the luncheon at the RoadRunner Grill at HOA1 following the 8-Ball match with the Quail Creek. RACK’EM UP!
