The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiards Club (PPB) would like to thank Sun City Oro Valley’s Billiard Club (SCOV), Ken Schriner and SCOV’s billiard team for their pool table prowess, camaraderie and friendly competition. Another big THANK YOU goes out to Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, PPB’s Travel Team Captain for organizing this event.

On Tuesday, May 10, the PPB’s Travel Team ventured down to SCOV’s Catalina Vista Center for an 8-Ball Team Challenge. We were competing on two nine-foot Diamond Pro-Am pool tables and two nine-foot Brunswick Gold Crowns. This travel match was not for the Traveling Bronze Plaque it was just for fun, filling in some down time from our regular Travel Team schedule while the snowbirds are gone.

Our team was made up of four, two-player teams and SCOV also had four, two-player teams. Our teams consisted of Dominic “The Doctor” Borland and Dick Dunbar, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo and Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino and Dave Parker, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar and Jack “Crash” Hoverter. The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of 8-ball with each game won being one point for the winning team. There was a total of 48 points in the match.

The first round went in favor of the PPB with a score of 8 to 4. The second round also went in favor of the PPB with a 7 to 5 score. After the second round the PPB was on top at 15 to 9. The third round was a repeat of the first round with the PPB winning 8 games to SCOV’s 4 wins. Going into the fourth and final round the PPB was up by a score of 23 to 13. The final round found the PPB only needing to win two games to win the travel team match.

The PPB did it! The fourth round score was the PPB 7 and SCOV 5. The final score was 30 to 18 and the PPB won the competition. This event was a continuation of a friendly but fierce rivalry with SCOV where the PPB has won four times, tied twice, and lost once out of seven competitions since February 2017. SaddleBrooke is proud of their team and they thank SCOV for hosting the PPB and competing in this Travel Team Match.

For more information on The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiards Club, send an email to Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.