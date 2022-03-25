SaddleBrooke Freethinkers is proud to have Brian Mayer, PhD speak on Poverty in Tucson on Sunday, April 3, at 10 a.m. at the MountainView Ballroom with coffee social at 9:30 a.m.
Tucson has one of the highest poverty rates in the country for a city of our size. Professor Brian Mayer, working with then Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and local non-profit groups to study how poverty affects the Tucson community and to identify ways to help struggling families created the Tucson Poverty Project. This unique program combines faculty-guided undergraduate research with policy research to identify root causes, and consequences, of Tucson’s persistent problem with intergenerational poverty. Dr. Mayer will present these findings and tell the story behind the research.
Dr. Mayer’s research interests focus on questions of community resilience and recovery after disasters. His work has been funded by major agencies such as the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Science Foundation.
Professor Mayer is a Professor in the School of Sociology, College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, at the University of Arizona. He received his PhD and MA in sociology at Brown University. He is the author of Blue-Green Coalitions: Fighting for Safe Workplaces and Healthy Environments. 2008 Cornell University Press. He has also contributed to chapters in books and multiple journal articles.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the MountainView Ballroom on Sunday mornings with coffee social starting at 9:30 am. The program begins at 10 am. For dates and subjects go to our website: SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com.
You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs January through April and October through December. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $4 donation to defray costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.
For questions or to be added to the email list, please email your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.