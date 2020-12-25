The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters have selected their leaders for 2021: Kris Prass, President; Linda Crum, Vice President; Barb Sonsnowchik, Treasurer and Loretta Edgerton, Secretary. Leading this busy group will be Kris Prass. Kris and her husband Phil became snowbirds when they bought a Villa in 2001. They liked it here so much that in 2008 they built a home in HOA-2 and became fulltime residents.
Interior design was Kris' career passion. She had her own business specializing in full-service design, new home and remodeling plans and window treatments. She operated her business in each of the locations her husband was assigned to in his insurance brokerage business. They lived in the Chicago area; Mequon, Wisconsin (near Milwaukee); and Kansas City, Kansas. When they became fulltime Arizona residents, Kris—a self-described "do-er”—decided to join the Quilt Club because of her interest in sewing and the many service projects the Club was engaged in.
Kris was taught to sew by her mother who was an excellent seamstress/tailor. Her interest in quilting derived from her attraction to color and fabrics and a visit to one of the SaddleBrooke Quilt Shows, which happens every two years. She has created quilts for Quilts of Valor as well as other projects that the Club supports throughout the year, such as Pet Rescue, the Humane Society, the VA and other local hospitals, and the Linus Project. She also finds time to create quilts for family and friends.
She sells her felt applique Southwest pillows at Tohono Chul and El Conquistador. Kris also enjoys playing golf, hiking, biking, pickleball and "Jeeping" with her husband in the Arizona desert. Kris has served in many positions in the SaddleBrooke Quilt Club including chairing the Studio Tour and Service Projects Committee.
When asked about her plans for the Club in 2021, Kris first indicated the Club's strengths have always been the friendly, caring "family" atmosphere, the sharing of skills and ideas and the camaraderie which have kept members engaged. Her goals for her Presidency in 2021 include welcoming new members in a meaningful way and trying to keep current members connected during the ongoing pandemic, continuing to support local charities and identifying demos and seminars that can be delivered in a manner that members will enjoy and enable them to learn new skills.
In addition, Kris would like to explore an expanded relationship with the quilters at SaddleBrooke Ranch similar to the one the Club now enjoys with Sun City quilters.
Kris invites anyone interested in learning more about the SaddleBrooke Quilt Club to contact membership chair "CA" Small by email at mauicasmall@gmail.com.
Our Mission: SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters provides a place and time for residents to learn about quilting, to share their quilting experiences, expertise and achievements and to socialize with one another. Meetings are every Friday at 9:30 a.m. in HOA-1 Craft Room #4.