On Friday, November 15, the Catalina Timewalkers Chapter of Questers met at hostess Roberta Williams' home for coffee and sweets, provided by co-hostess Linda Holt. We then traveled to the Franklin Classic Car Museum. The car museum is a little gem displaying marvelous vintage Franklin autos and other classic cars. The collection includes 26 historic air-cooled Franklin automobiles from 1910 through 1934. The museum is the legacy of the late Tom Hubbard, a collector, restorer and one of the pioneers of the classic car movement,
Afterwards we lunched at Blue Willow restaurant. It was a fun and interesting day.
Catalina Timewalkers is a Tucson chapter of Questers National organization. We study the past to preserve the future. We welcome new members. We meet the third Friday of the month from October through May except December and May when we meet on the second Friday of the month. For more information regarding Questers, please call Sandi Newberry at (520) 818-0199.