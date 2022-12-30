Members of SaddleBrooke’s Quester chapter, the Catalina Timewalkers, celebrated the holiday season at their December meeting with a festive tea party. Members gathered at the beautiful home of their hostess, Monique Salviejo, to enjoy two very special presentations on cultural and religious holiday celebrations. Chapter President Harriet Shemer explained the historical and revered tradition of Channukah and shared her amazing collection of menorahs. Ms. Shemer detailed the meaning behind the symbolic lighting of the menorah candles and the events that inspired the Chanukah holiday. Chapter Vice President Andrea Holland introduced members to the Italian tradition of honoring the legend of La Befona whose miracle vision guided the three Magi to follow the guiding star to Epiphany. Members enjoyed learning how the symbolic holiday lights have been celebrated by both cultures for over thousands of years.

Following the presentations, members enjoyed a lovely tea service of cultural treats courtesy of the co-hostess; Ms. Shemer provided latkes, Ms. Holland offered La Befona apple spice muffins and a charcuterie board of assorted meats and cheese was arranged by Raina Saffan. Ms. Salviejo also provided her guests assorted teas, and a cranberry bundt cake. Ms. Holland gave everyone a handmade LaBefona kitchen witch as a take-home favor.

Members were also given invitations to present to guests interested in attending a very special up-coming event on Friday, March 17, when we will host a Vintage Fashion Show and Tea showcasing 72-years of women’s fashion history from the late 1800’s to early 1900’s. The program will be held at the SaddleBrooke Two Clubhouse with guest speaker Betty Hartnett from the Arizona State Questers Speaker’s Bureau. For more information and to reserve your seat; please call Andrea Holland, at (517) 304-2643 or send an email to andrea62229@gmail.com.

The purpose of Questers is to encourage and educate an appreciation of antiques and collectibles and to enhance their value through study and support. Questers are also committed to the preservation and restoration of historic artifacts and landmarks throughout our state. The Catalina Timewalkers welcome new members and we meet once a month every third Friday from October through May, with exceptions in December and May, when we meet the second Friday of the month. If you are interested in learning more about Questers and would like to attend a meeting; please contact our Chapter’s Treasurer Sandi Newberry by phone at (520) 818-0199.