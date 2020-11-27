On Friday, October 16, the Catalina Timewakers, a chapter of Questers, met at the home of Harriet Shemer. The program, presented by Harriet, talked about the life and activism of Elizabeth Cady Stanton. The program is part of the Arizona programs “We Made History.” The state wide project is a celebration and history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. Currently, panels depicting the history of the movement are on display at libraries and government buildings.
Elizabeth Cady Stanton was one of the original women who advocated for women’s rights and was the author of the “Declaration of Sentiments” in 1848 at Seneca Falls, New York. Based on the Declaration of Independence; the 17 sentiments are the basis for the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. The issues written in that document are still relevant today. Elizabeth was an author of many books on women’s right, a gifted speaker and the editor and writer of the newsletter the "Revolution" with Susan B. Anthony.
The Catalina Timewalkers welcomes new members. We meet on the third Friday from October through May. Exceptions are December and May when we meet on the second Friday of the month. The purpose of Questors is to educate members and the public with respect to places, objects or events of historical significance; to support education in the fields of historic preservation and restoration. If you are interested in attending a meeting or what more information, call Sandi Newberry at (520) 818-0199 or Harriet Shemer at (520) 818-0084, email Harriet at shemer@q.com.