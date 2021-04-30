The Catalina Timewalkers Questers met on Friday, March 19 in Saddlebrooke Two, at the home of their vice president, Mrs. Andrea Holland. As the program hostess, Mrs. Holland and her co-hostess, Mrs. Raina Saffan, gave a presentation dedicated to the history of a Woman’s Crowning Glory.
Holland and Saffan led members on a time travel adventure tracing the evolution of hair styles, accessories and grooming products. Starting in the 1700s with Marie Antoinette’s invention of hair extensions, and into the 1800s with barbaric hair drying and curling devices; members were enlightened by many “hair raising” facts about hair tonics, balding cures, and the beauty standards of long ago. Their insightful journey continued into the 1900s with rudimentary metal hair rollers and photographs of the first permanent wave process along with the amazing hairdryers adapted from the vacuum cleaner! The Crowning Glory program concluded with a display of stylish hairnets, Victorian snoods and a demonstration of the Victory Curl snood hairdo of Rosie the Riveter from World War Two.
Following the presentation, members gathered on the patio of the Holland home to enjoy refreshments al fresco style. Mrs. Holland and Mrs. Saffan provided guests with a springtime buffet of frosted carrot cake muffins, cinnamon rolls, mini eclairs and a party platter of turkey, ham, fruit and assorted cheeses. At the end of the meeting, all guests received a complimentary Marie Antoinette favor tote with handmade crowning glory soap, a vintage hair net and one “Lock the Locks” Hump Hair Pin— the very first hairpin invented in 1930.
The Catalina Timewalkers welcome new members into their chapter. We meet on the third Friday from October through May; exceptions are December and May when we meet on the second Friday of the month. The purpose of Questers is to stimulate the appreciation of antiques, artifacts and collectibles through study and to encourage the restoration and preservation of historic landmarks. If you are interested in attending a meeting or would like more information, please call Sandi Newberry at (520) 818-0199.