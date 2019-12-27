The Catalina Timewalkers chapter of Questers met in the home of member Sylvia Munsen whose home was decorated with her amazing, large collections of vintage Christmas, which she and her Mother have collected throughout their lives.
For the December monthly meeting, Sylvia presented a program about her collection of vintage Christmas decorations from the late-nineteenth Century to the mid-century. Her collection includes a German Feather Tree with decorations from the early twentieth Century as well as a reproduction feather tree so the members could compare and contrast the real from the faux. She also has an Iowa corn dryer tree with mid-twentieth Century decorations, a grapevine tree, and a Scandinavian tree all decorated with vintage ornaments.
Sylvia also highlighted typical gifts for children in the late-nineteenth to mid-twentieth Century including sleds and game boards, dolls and books, and games and toys. In addition, Sylvia shared a variety of Santa Clauses (from store displays to hand-carved and folk items) as well as Nisses (which are Norwegian elves who bring gifts to children and the animals), post cards, a hand-carved nativity from Oberammergau, Germany and other miscellaneous holiday decorations. It was enjoyable as well as educational and provided the opportunity for everyone to recall holiday traditions as a child.
The Catalina Timewalkers Chapter of Questers welcomes new members anytime. The purpose of Questers is to keep history alive by supporting preservation, restoration and education. The Catalina Timewalkers meet on the third Friday of the month from October through May. If you are interested and would like to attend a meeting or want more information, contact Sandi Newberry by phone at (520) 818-0199.