The November 2020 meeting of the Catalina Timewalkers chapter of The Questers was held in the home of Sandi Newberry with Kathy Turner as co-host. Sandi presented a program on the “History of French Furniture” and showed her antique French furnishings, which were influenced from the periods of Louis XIV, Louis XV, Regence, Louis Philippe, and Art Deco.
Pictured is a French Boulle Breakfront cabinet Louis XIV style circa 1850 with brass marquetry work and gilt-bronze mounts. Andre Boulle was the head cabinetmaker for King Louis XIV. Some Boulle original pieces of furniture were made around 1700 and can be seen at the Louve Museum in Paris. During the last half of the 19th century modern machine techniques were utilized to create large quantities of furniture made in the Boulle style with inlaid brass and bronze work on ebonized wood.
What is Questers? We are an international organization whose purpose is to educate its members and public with respect to places, objects, or events of historical significance and to support education in the fields of historic preservation and restoration. The Catalina Timewalkers meet once per month October through May, usually in a member’s home or tour an interesting museum or historical site.
We welcome new members. If interested in more information, please call Sandi Newberry at (520) 818-0199.