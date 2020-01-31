The January meeting of the Catalina Timewalkers, chapter of Quester International was held in the home of Marianne Lyons with Rose Meyer assisting.
Marianne and Rose presented the program and shared information on the significance of passed down recipes, historical cookbooks and recipe collections. This was soon followed by each member sharing some of their family traditions and specific favorite recipes. They also shared vintage family cookbooks, old recipe boxes and recipes with personal notes written by their ancestors.
The meeting closed with refreshments and the tasting of Marianne’s delicious family recipes for blueberry banana bread and pumpkin bread. We also sampled Rose’s Italian family recipes for delicious biscotti and Pizzelle, a traditional Italian waffle cookie. Also, Linda Holt shared her Norwegian family’s krumkake.
The Catalina Timewalkers welcome prospects and new members at any meeting. The purpose of Questers is to stimulate the appreciation of antiques through study and to encourage the restoration and preservation of historic landmarks. The Catalina Timewalkers meet on the third Friday of the month from October through May. Contact Sandi Newberry by phone at (520) 818-0199 if you would like to attend a meeting or want more information.