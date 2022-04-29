It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, but even a photo could not fully appreciate the creativity and skill of the beautiful quilts exhibited by members of SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters at our Quilt Show held on Sunday, March 13 in the MountainView Ballroom.

Over 100 member-created and vintage quilts were viewed by an estimated 600 people that attended the show. Attendees could also watch craft and sewing demonstrations conducted by Tami Graeber, Tana Hamm and CA Small and learn more about our club at our Service and Quilt of Valor booths. T he Fiber Arts group had a beautiful display of their inventiveness using different mediums to create art. Quilts for a Cause and Sisters of the Heart were on hand to inform the public the purpose of their organizations.

Attendees could take some of our creations home with them. Handmade items at the Boutique were sold faster than you can say “I want this”! We are so happy that you loved them. The Silent Auction booth also had many items, from an antique quilt to a signed print. The three Raffle Quilts were awarded to the following: Baby Animals in Cages – Helen Pagano; Hues of the Southwest – Teresa Wargel and Sunset over the Lake – Linda Eisenhart. The proceeds will be earmarked for member approved charities.

Thank you to all who voted in the Viewer’s Choice. This is a treasured ribbon of recognition for a member for their quilt.

Pat Morris’ The Flower Garden was declared Viewer’s Choice winner. Carol Ryan took second with her My Favorite Things quilt.

We hope that you enjoyed our show. Mark your calendars for Spring 2024 for our next quilt show.

If you would like to find out more about SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters, call Tana at (847) 846-7480.