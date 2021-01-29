For aviation enthusiasts in SaddleBrooke and their guests, there is a club dedicated to radio-controlled model airplane flying and “drones.” The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) defines any craft capable of flight, flown within visual line of sight (by radio link) for recreation purposes as an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). Thus, fixed wing aircraft; so-called “drones,” gliders and helicopters fall within the definition of an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS).
Here at SaddleBrooke, club members have access for their fixed wing aircraft, glider and helicopter radio control operations, a club sponsored airfield at San Manuel. A short drive from SaddleBrooke brings you to the club airfield with a large, paved runway with clear zones, a covered assembly and start up tables, chairs and of course, dedicated and enthusiastic club members.
Club members have diverse backgrounds in military aviation, engineering, chemistry and many other professional careers that all share the common joy of building and operating Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Club members particularly enjoy the camaraderie and friendship with people who enjoy the art of building and or operating UAS systems.
We welcome your participation and of course, training is offered to new members who have an interest in “drone” flying or traditional radio control model flying.
The club encourages anyone who has an interest to contact the current club president, Brian Dawson by email at defenseman1again@gmail.com or join us at our regularly scheduled flying sessions at the San Manual RC Airport (email for directions). You are also welcomed to join us for regular weekly breakfast held at one of the SaddleBrooke restaurants.