SaddleBrooke Freethinkers are proud to have Professors Jane Zavisca, PhD and Beth Mitchneck, PhD speak on “Rebuilding Ukraine Means Building homes” on Sunday, December 11, at 2 p.m. at the DesertView Theater with a social time at 1:30 p.m.

The February 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine has undeniably left the country’s infrastructure in ruins. Rebuilding will be a heavy lift, with about one-third of the population displaced from their homes. Zavisca and Mitchneck place these numbers into context and discuss implications of housing loss and rebuilding for Ukrainians’ wellbeing and sense of belonging.

Jane Zavisca, PhD is Associate Professor of Sociology and Associate Dean for Research & Graduate Studies in the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona. She is an expert on housing systems in the former Soviet region, in particular Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Ukraine.

Beth Mitchneck, PhD is Professor Emerita in the School of Geography, Development, & Environment at the University of Arizona. She has long researched and published on people who are displaced by violent conflict in the former Soviet space. She recently returned from assisting with humanitarian aid delivery to Ukrainians crossing into Poland.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the DesertView Theater on Sunday afternoons with a social starting at 1:30 p.m. The program begins at 2 p.m. For dates and subjects go to our website online at SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com.

You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs January to April and October to December. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $5 donation to defray costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.

For questions or to be added to the email list, please send your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.