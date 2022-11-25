At least twice a year for the past several years, the Swim Club has offered swim clinics to all HOA-1 and HOA-2 residents free of charge as a community service. To date, over 400 residents have enrolled in a clinic and this past fall’s clinic was the seventeenth one offered! In each clinic, several coaches, along with members of the Swim Club, volunteer to help residents improve their swimming technique and endurance through guided exercises and practice.

This past fall’s “Let’s Swim” clinic was, yet again, a huge success with the maximum 24 residents enrolled in the program. Many of these residents improved their swimming to the point where they are now swimming in regular Swim Club practices either two or three times a week. Fall clinic participant Kathie Dinges shared this about the clinic, “Before enrolling, I was able to get to the other side of the pool, but I knew that my technique was not very good. All the swim coaches in the clinic were excellent as well as being very encouraging and worked with individuals at whatever level they were at.” She added, “After thoroughly enjoying the “Let’s Swim” clinic, I joined the Swim Club where I continue to learn new skills and gain endurance. As a result, I now have more confidence in my swimming ability while continuing to enjoy the camaraderie of other swimmers.”

If you missed this past “Let’s Swim” clinic, it’s never too early to plan for the next one tentatively scheduled to take place in six one-hour sessions in March on Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (exact dates TBD). If you can swim one length of the pool and are interested in attending, please email Lyn Moreno at lynmoreno310@gmail.com to be placed on the March clinic list.

If, on the other hand, you can already swim laps and would like to socialize with others while you improve your skills, feel free to try a few swim club workouts for free before joining the club ($20 per year). Swimmers of all abilities (fitness to competitive) are welcome and many time slots are currently offered several days per week. Questions? Check out our website at saddlebrookeswimclub.org/ or email swim club “new member” ambassador Martha Takakoshi at mktaka12@gmail.com.