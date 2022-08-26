It is time to register for SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club FREE October dance lessons. We will offer two different dances, Samba and Viennese Waltz. Ann and Dale Pizzitola, our professional dance instructors, have said “Neither the Samba nor the Viennese Waltz are the first dances you will learn when taking lessons. But both are unique, beautiful dances and worth the effort to get to know. We will start at the beginning and slowly work thru the basics of these dances so that all attending the class will feel comfortable getting up at the next party when the music comes on. Attend one or both classes; we'll make it FUN!”

What is Samba?

Samba is a little bit of this and a lot of that. Originating in Brazil, Samba began as African Slavae Dances on 19th century Brazilian sugarcane plantations. Samba proved irresistible, spilling across social classes and borders, its gyrations richly colored by regional and international influences. Carmen Miranda, a Brazilian dancer featured in “That Night in Rio”, became synonymous with the dance worldwide. The Pizzitola’s classes will occur in the Desert View Mariposa Room Mondays and Thursdays in October, beginning Thursday, October 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What is Viennese Waltz?

From a historical perspective, the Vienna Waltz is one of the oldest ballroom dances. In the 16th century French, and probably also Italian, peasants danced the Volta. Time passed, and two hundred years later the English and French Courts of Elizabeth I and Louis XII were shocked by closely held revolving dances called Waltzen und Ländler, loved by Germans and Austrians. Today Viennese waltz is widely popular. Once you have received a proper introduction you will find the basic steps easy. The Pizzitolas will teach Viennese Waltz in the Desert View Mariposa Room, from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in October, beginning Thursday, October 6.

But Wait There’s More!

SBDC now offers Novice Dance Classes. We will be introducing new patterns to you for the six dances you will be dancing at the Novice Party. For those who have never danced before, we’ll teach you the basic pattern of the dance. Classes are scheduled Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Vermillion Room. Novice Dance Parties are scheduled Friday, September 23 and Friday, October 21.

September 6

September 20

October 4

October 18

How do I attend these classes?

SBDC is noted for its dance lessons. They’re a great way to start dancing, learn a new dance, or refresh a style you haven’t danced in a while. Classes are FREE to members of SBDC. If you’re not a member you may attend your first class without membership to make sure it’s a fit for you. Then join up! To sign up for Viennese Waltz or Samba email Ann Pizzitola at annzabinski@gmail.com. Be sure to let her know which class(es) you want to attend. SBDC, where the learning continues and the fun never ends.