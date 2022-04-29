Our meeting location and day that we meet have changed from previous years due to HOA-2 availability. The SaddleBrook Republican Club now meets the second Tuesday of the month at the DesertView Theatre. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the meeting starts promptly at 3:30 p.m. You are invited to come and mingle prior to the meeting as we always have currently elected officials and candidates anxious to answer your questions and concerns. All Republican, Independents or those not affiliated with a party are invited to attend.

Speakers for Meeting on Tuesday, May 10

May speakers include Blake Master candidate for United States Senate; Steve Gaynor, candidate for Arizona Governor; and Jeff Weninger, candidate for Arizona Treasurer. The Arizona Primary is Tuesday, August 2, and we hope you can come hear from your Republican Primary candidates.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For more information about the SaddleBrooke Republican Club, newsletters and how to join please visit our website SBRC1.Org. You are invited to attend a meeting before committed to joining.

Mark your calendar now for our Breakfast with the Candidates, Friday, July 1.