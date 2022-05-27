The SaddleBrooke Republican Club now meets the second Tuesday of the month at the DesertView Theatre. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the meeting starts promptly at 3:30 p.m. You are invited to come and mingle prior to the meeting as we always have elected officials and candidates in attendance. All Republican, Independents or those not affiliated with a party are invited to attend.

We will be voting in both the primary and general election in a new Legislative District. SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oro Valley, Parts of Marana, and the foothills of Tucson stretching to the Tanque Verde Valley are now in the same Legislative District which is 17. Each Legislative District in Arizona has two House of Representative members and one Senate member. (Arizona has a total of 30 Districts.) This year, we have two Open House Seats (no incumbent is running) and Vince Leach is running to retain his Senate seat with two Challengers: Justine Wadsack and Robert Barr. There are five candidates running for two seats including Kirk Fiehler (who lives in Eagle Crest), Anna Orth, and Sherrylyn Young. Also running as a team are Cory McGarr and Rachael Jones. All of the above-mentioned candidates have been invited to speak.

Tuesday, June 7 is Flag Day

To celebrate Flag Day, the SBRC will be giving away an American Flag (Made in the USA) to one lucky member who attends this meeting!

For more information about the SaddleBrooke Republican Club, newsletters and how to join please visit our website at SBRC1.Org. We invite you to attend our meetings which are informative and sometimes even fun!