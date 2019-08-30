The Republican Women of Pinal County will meet Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. in the Coyote room of the Saddlebrooke County Club. The discussion will be on the on the Bonds to be on the November ballot. Superintendent Crystal Mehrmeyer from the Oracle School District will explain their two bonds A representative from the Golder Ranch Fire District will address the need for their bond. Come and learn why there is a need for this additional funding, and how is will effect your pocket books. Every one is welcome.
Jo Ann Evans, President. 520-818-9496