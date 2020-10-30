The Republican Women of Pinal County will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26 in the Coyote Room of the Saddlebrooke County Club.
Our speaker will be Douglas Wolf the Pinal County Assessor. He will discuss how the upcoming election will affect our bank accounts.
Our last meeting was held in September after not having a meeting since February due the COVID-19 epidemic. Arizona Senator Vince Leach discussed the propositions on the November ballot.
Seating will be limited to regular members due to seating restrictions, and will be on a first come basis. We look forward to when these restrictions will be lifted.