The Republican Women’s Club will be meeting on Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. at HOA-1 Clubhouse downstairs in the Coyote Room. We will have two speakers who are running in the November mid-term election for two of the five seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission. The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) spends roughly 98 percent of its time regulating utilities and the other two percent of its time on pipeline and railroad safety.
Nick Myers, from Queen Creek in Pinal and Maricopa counties, is currently a Policy Advisor to the Commission and is working with the Commission staff to revamp the Commission’s website to make it more user friendly and to show voting records of commissioners. Mr. Myers also understands firsthand the trials and tribulations of dealing with the Commission from a ratepayer viewpoint. He has spent the last five years interacting with the ACC with the first four years working to remedy decades of water issues.
Kevin Thompson, from Mesa, is currently a council member representing Mesa City Council, District 6. He is also an Air Force Veteran and small business owner with specialized knowledge in the energy sector, business development, and government relations. He is also a Principal consultant with Broadmore Consulting where he develops winning business strategies and navigates government for clients. Mr. Thompson has developed a vast network including community leaders and elected officials.
We expect these speakers will have very interesting topics to share. We hope to see you there! Please email Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com for further information.