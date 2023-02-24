Greetings everyone and to all new and prospective members! We are excited to have you belong to a committed group of women who follow the objectives of the Republican Women’s Club. This month’s meeting will be held on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. in the HOA-1 Clubhouse, downstairs in the Coyote Room.

For this month’s speaker, we have invited Mr. Jeff McClure, who is currently Vice-Chairman of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. He was elected in November 2020, assumed office January 1, 2021, and served as the Chairman of the Board in 2022.

Prior to the Board of Supervisors, Mr. McClure was elected in 2012 to the Oracle School Board where he served eight-years; five-years as President, one year as Vice President and two years as a sitting member. Mr. McClure is dedicated to the Pinal County community and values feedback and information from residents and business owners. He continues to volunteer at Impact.

We hope to see everyone at the meeting! For further information, please contact Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com. For non-members, we hope you will give serious consideration about joining this club. We welcome your support and contributions.