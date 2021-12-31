Happy New Year! The members of the Republican Women's Club of Pinal County are very excited about the upcoming year and encourage all interested women in joining the club. In December, we had our annual Christmas brunch where several local and state officials attended: Vince Leach, State Senator, District 11; Mark Finchem, State Representative, District 11, who is a candidate in the 2022 race for Secretary of State; Jeff McClure, Pinal County Supervisor, District 4; Mike Sloan, Constable, Precinct 5; and Ellie Brown, Pinal County Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore. Cynthia Casaus, President of Arizona Federation of Republican Women installed new officers for 2022 and 2023: Linda Bradner, President; Carolyn Kelsey, First Vice-President; Mandy Rowe, Second Vice-President; Jo Ann Evans, Third Vice-President; Chris Sage, Recording Secretary; and Jeri Taylor, Treasurer.
Our first meeting in January will be held on Friday, January 21, at 10 a.m. at the HOA-1 Clubhouse downstairs in the Coyote Room. Our speaker will be Ellie Brown who is running for Justice of the Peace in Pinal County. She is currently serving as Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore, District 5. Ms. Brown has been employed by Pinal County for over 25-years in various positions: Judicial, administrative, training instructor, judicial liaison, and human resources. Ms. Brown states, "Years of experience, education, and direct participation within the different tiers of the justice court environment has prepared me for more years of service as a justice of the peace".
The club meets on the third Friday of every month at 10 a.m. at the HOA-1 Clubhouse downstairs in the Coyote Room. For more information on becoming a member, please email Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com. Hope to see you there!