In the annals of meetings perhaps there is no other motion which has more potential to cause acrimony and bad feelings than the one called, “A Point of Order.” The object of this motion is to stop that which is out of order from happening and therefore, most often will interrupt the one who is speaking. This interruption alone can lead to ill will and should be handled with all the diplomacy which an organization can muster.
The chairwoman has the duty of making sure that the rules are followed. Not just The Rules of Order, but the Bylaws, standing rules of the club, and any other regulations (such as HOA rules) and laws (state, federal, etc.) which might apply. The rules could also pertain to sequencing or decorum. Any member may call the attention of the Chair to a violation of the rules and then it is the duty of the Chair to enforce them. Note, that it is not up to an individual member to actually do the enforcing.
If a member notices a violation of rules which the Chair has not, then the member stands up, interrupts the speaker or Chair if necessary, and without waiting to be recognized, calls out in a clear and audible voice, “Point of order!” Anyone speaking must immediately take a seat (without taking offense!) and remain silent (!) while the point is adjudicated. It is precisely here that feelings can be hurt. Especially in a small meeting, if it is possible for a member to raise her point in a polite tone it would be helpful, especially if members do not have a lot of experience in formal meeting practices. Here too, it is helpful for the Chair to keep things on a softer note and explain to the (potential) offender what is happening and that the person speaking must sit and remain quiet until after a ruling is made.
The Chair then says, “The member will state her point of order.” Whereupon the member explains how she thinks the rules were broken. No second is necessary and no vote is taken, rather the Chair stands (all members sit) and makes her ruling: “The Chair rules that the point of order is well taken.” (Or “not well taken” as the case may be) and briefly will give a reason. If all agree with the Chair’s ruling, the meeting continues and the original speaker resumes speaking if that is within the rules or must stop whatever was outside of the rules.
If, however, anyone does not agree with the ruling (including the original speaker) she may stand, again without waiting to be recognized, and state, “I appeal from the Chair.” This motion requires a second. The MEMBERSHIP as a whole, NOT the Chair, is the final authority in judging whether a rule has been violated. Therefore the appeal will be heard and voted on by the members and their vote will be final. Generally an appeal is debatable but members may only speak once in debate. When the appeal relates to indecorum, sequencing, or regards an undebatable question, then the appeal is not debatable.
If there are several correct points of order which are brought by members, the Chair should do some self-evaluation, for it is HER duty to know and diplomatically enforce the rules and not have members constantly interrupting each other. By insisting that a member speak only when standing and to sit and remain quiet otherwise, the Chair can help to avoid arguing amongst members and to keep harmony in the club. Progress with harmony is what we are after.
The author is an active member of The National Association of Parliamentarians and The Arizona State Association of Parliamentarians, Old Adobe Unit, and can be reached at robertsrulesabc@gmail.com.