Perhaps the most underrated and underappreciated job in any organization is that of the Secretary. Even in a small organization the workload can be daunting. The Secretary is responsible for the correspondence for the group, its record keeping and notices of meetings, and the preparations for an order of business for the presiding officer for any upcoming meetings. The Secretary is the member who records the minutes of meetings and must ensure that they are accurate and complete because those minutes become guidelines and rules which the club must follow into the future. Today’s column will bring some much-needed relief to the Secretary and REDUCE the load!
The duty most people associate with that of Secretary is that of drafting the minutes, the official record, of meetings. Way too often, Secretaries make unneeded work for themselves by putting far more into the minutes than is required or desirable. The most frequent mistakes are trying to summarize the reports offered, and, also, entering the arguments made in debate. Recording all of the amendments and other secondary motions is also not appropriate. In fact, the minutes should generally include only what was DONE, not what was said. They should include the text of main motions as they stood when finally voted on. Most often, the minutes should not include the text of secondary motions such as amendments, nor who seconded any motions. Here is an example of treatment of a motion in the minutes: “Joe Smith made a motion which, after debate and amendment, was adopted as follows: ‘that the club hold a cookie bake sale on June 12th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.’ “
Now this is a good place to note that the Secretary should always ask the Chair to exercise her prerogative in requiring motions which are complex or wordy to be placed in legible writing beforehand and submitted to the Chair as they are made. This accomplishes several things. Since the Secretary must record the motions EXACTLY as they are made, with no paraphrasing, he will have the exact words right there in front of himself. It also helps the maker of the motion create a sensible and comprehensible motion. The maker will have to give some thought to the written process and not fumble around for the proper wording. And the Chair will be able to accurately read the motion to the assembly and more easily accept proposals for any amendments.
Regarding votes taken during a meeting, only the fact that a motion was adopted or lost should be included in the minutes unless a count was ordered. Points of Order and Appeals, whether sustained or lost, together with the reasons given by the Chair are also recorded but not the details of any debate. So, to summarize: Secretaries should DO LESS, ENJOY MORE!
Phillip Doyle is an active member of The National Association of Parliamentarians and The Arizona State Association of Parliamentarians, Old Adobe Unit, and can be reached by email at robertsrulesabc@gm.