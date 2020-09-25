Because COVID-19 has prevented the holding of in-person learning, this column will, over the next several months, help to educate the reader in some basic aspects of Robert’s Rules of Order and how the rules are utilized in some select instances. Today we will explore the motion which we have all heard called, “Moving the Question.”
During the course of a meeting, frequently the debate concerning a pending motion seems to go on and on. At some point during the debate, a member of the assembly who wishes to end the debate obtains the floor, usually by standing and stating clearly, for example, “Madam Chairwoman.” Upon being recognized by the Chair, the member states, “I move the question.” Assuming the motion is seconded, should the Chairperson then immediately take a vote on the original pending motion? Absolutely not! The motion to end debate, that is, to “move the question,” must first be decided. Now there may be members who still wish to debate. What is fair? Well, fortunately, the Robert’s Rules Association and the National Association of Parliamentarians over the course of approximately 150 years have developed guidelines for all aspects of organizing and running organizations such as clubs, societies, church groups, etc.
There are central principles upon which Parliamentary Law (e.g. Robert’s Rules) is based: that the minority has the right to be heard, that the individual has the right to participate in the decisions of the organization, and that the majority has a right to move forward in the conduct of business in a timely fashion. In order to balance those, sometimes conflicting, rights, the Rules state that (generally) it takes a 2/3 vote for one group to end or infringe upon the rights of another. So that to terminate the debate (terminating the rights of more people to continue debating in our case), it will take a 2/3 vote to put the original question to determination.
The Chair must clarify to the assembly that: the question has been moved, which will, if passed, serve ONLY to end the debate on the pending question and that the pending question would THEN itself be put up for a vote. The Chair should also remind the assembly that it takes a 2/3 vote to terminate debate. (The motion to move the question is itself NOT debatable!) If the 2/3 is attained, the vote on the pending motion is immediately taken. If the 2/3 is not attained, the debate resumes until all members have had a chance to debate the original pending motion.
Note that the motion to move the question hopefully need not be used too often. If everything is going smoothly, usually the debate can go on for a while and the Chair simply ask, when the debate seems to be dwindling, “Are you ready for the question?” If there are no objections, then the Chair simply puts forth the question in the ordinary manner for a vote.
*The author is an active member of The National Association of Parliamentarians and The Arizona State Association of Parliamentarians, Old Adobe Unit, and can be reached at robertsrulesabc@gmail.com.