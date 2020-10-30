Today’s column will explore just what the role of the Chairwoman (or Chairman as the case may be) in presiding over a meeting of a club, church group, or some other similar organization which has chosen to retain the simplest form of democracy in its operations. That is, the group has decided to select “Robert’s Rules” as the parliamentary authority in all aspects not covered in the bylaws. One would consider this a simple, direct, form of democracy in that the membership has retained the right to participate in all of the decision making processes of the group and has NOT chosen to elect representatives to make decisions for them. This is an important distinction from what is described as a republican form of democracy. The membership under Robert’s Rules acts as both legislators AND jurors when in assembly to transact business. The Chairwoman (also known as the “Chair”) is, along with all other officers and committees of the group, subservient to and an instrumentality of the membership.
Actions and responsibilities of the Chair during a meeting reflect on this relationship between membership and officers. The role of the Chair can be summed up in the words: “Neutral Facilitator.”
As a facilitator, it is the duty of the Chair to keep order, meaning both in the sense of harmony and in the sense of sequencing. It is a primary premise of Robert’s Rules that by keeping to proper sequencing of items, the most work can be accomplished in the least amount of time with the most harmony. So a duty of the Chair is to at least have a working understanding of The Rules and how to sequence items, how to maintain decorum, and how to ensure that everyone is treated fairly. She must have on hand a copy of the Bylaws for the group, a copy of Robert’s Rules of Order, a list of all committees and their members, and all minutes from previous meetings. Occasionally these items must be referenced and should be done so in a timely manner.
Regarding remaining “neutral” during meetings, it is essential to the sense of fairness to which each member is entitled that the Chair not favor, nor APPEAR to favor any person, idea, or motion. Additionally, active debate or somewhat timid people could be discouraged by an overzealous presiding officer. As such, the Chair must never participate in debate when presiding and, under most circumstances, not vote. When the vote is by written ballot or only when her vote will change the result of an election, the Chair may vote. Of course it may be stipulated otherwise in the bylaws. But to the point: it is absolutely forbidden for the Chair to engage in debate or interrupt the member who has the floor so long as there are no violations of the Rules. In the words of Darwin Patnode in his book, “Robert’s Rules of Order," "The unfortunate habit many chairmen have of constantly speaking on questions before the assembly, even interrupting the member who has the floor, without vacating the chair, is unjustified and cannot be condemned strongly enough.” Wow, those are some pretty serious words, but words which we all should remember as we participate in meetings and maintain our rights as members and perform our duties as officers.
