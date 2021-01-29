Committees are the workhorses of any organization, for it is within the committee meetings, and as a result of their actions, that the bulk of the business of that organization is accomplished. So, it is vitally important that each committee is properly organized, led and filled by competent, motivated people, and operated in an open and efficient manner. There are typically two types of committees performing tasks for a group. The first is called a Standing Committee, in that its work is of an ongoing nature and usually continues indefinitely. The second type would be called a Special Committee or an Ad Hoc committee which would be created to perform a limited function and would cease to exist when its job had been accomplished. But otherwise, the organizing and operating of these committees would essentially be the same.
Now one of the primary principles of Democracy is that, “The authority to govern is granted by those who are governed.” This principle applies even to committees established within a small group, organization, club, etc. In order for a committee to have authority to act for the club, it first must have the permission of the MEMBERS to do so. It is totally improper for say, the club President, to assign a task to a group of people (or worse, one person) and give them the status of a Standing Committee. A committee should be properly named, its duties and limitations (if any) clearly delineated, and its existence approved by a vote of the membership at an open meeting.
Often several committees are established within the bylaws of the group, but otherwise, their creation must be approved only after the opportunity for debate, and voting occurs. Regarding staffing of committees, it is in the best interest of an organization to actively RECRUIT members. It is not enough to simply ask if anyone wants to serve on such and such committee. That is what is known as a tombstone ad, in that it is as good as dead. People of opinions which represent the spectrum of those found in the club should be actively sought out to work on committees so that the work of the committee will ultimately reflect the will of the members. The workload will be spread out, and a continuity established so that if a member leaves, the work will continue unabated. Also, more members will take ownership of the club and result in a more positive experience for all.
Committees should hold regular organized meetings during which time items are brought up for discussion and debate, votes are taken, and minutes or notes recorded. This is to assure the general membership that decisions were reached after due consideration and the committee as a GROUP worked together. Now if the membership wishes the committee to do something differently it can direct the committee as desired. A committee, when faced with a difficult or controversial topic, might be advised to hold open hearings to get more input from the membership.
As always, any committee (and any member of the committee) is: “Subservient to and an instrumentality of the general membership.” All committees must retain that level of humility, which is required, and be willing to accept the wishes of the members. Thus, there will be peace between committees and membership, and more participation and satisfaction within the organization.
The author is an active member of The National Association Of Parliamentarians and The Arizona State Association Of Parliamentarians, Old Pueblo Unit, and can be reached at: robertsrulesabc@gmail.com.