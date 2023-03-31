On Thursday, February 16, Arizona Highways Editor Robert Stieve was the featured speaker at the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club’s program at the Desert View Performing Arts Center. His slide presentation was titled “Arizona Highways and Hiking the Grand Canyon State.”

Informative, entertaining and humorous, Stieve discussed the history of the popular magazine from its humble beginning in 1925 to the present, when the total monthly circulation worldwide exceeds 200,000 copies. He regaled the 375+ audience with stories of some past Editors, including Raymond Carlson who served 33-years and was Stieve’s mentor, and some of the magazines more famous photographers and artists, such as Ansel Adams, Barry Goldwater, Jeff Maltzman, Jack Dykinga, Esther Henderson, Josef Muench and Ted DeGrazia. Starting at the magazine in 2007, Robert has the second longest tenure as Editor after Carlson.

After recounting the magazine’s colorful history and showing some of its famous covers, Stieve presented slides depicting some of his favorite Arizona hikes. Many of these hikes have appeared in Robert’s “Hike of the Month” column found in each monthly edition. From hiking trails in and near the Grand Canyon, to covering portions of the Arizona Trail, to exploring areas in the Chiricahua and White Mountains, Robert has seen on foot what most have seen only in the beautiful photographs he showed.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club, and our community, warmly responded to Stieve’s appearance and took home a better understanding of how Arizona Highways has played such an important role in telling our state’s story and promoting its tourism. At the conclusion of the program, the featured speaker was presented with a plaque which read “The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club Hereby Grants Honorary Life Membership to Robert Stieve, Arizona Highways in Recognition and Appreciation for Your Presentation to Our Community, February 16, 2023.” Thank you, Robert, for a wonderful afternoon and for visiting SaddleBrooke!