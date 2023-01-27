On Thursday, December 15, 2022, 46 SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club members experienced holiday happiness at the annual holiday dance party and luncheon. As usual, the HOA-1 Clubhouse was beautifully decorated. Thanks to our Club’s Social Committee, there were also poinsettia flowers on the tables and lots of extra decorations sprinkled around the dance floor. And the dancers were certainly colorful dressed up in festive red and green, silver and gold.

The dancing started right up with a perennial favorite, “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.” The fun continued with other classic holiday themed songs like “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” We also enjoyed some amusing, non-traditional tunes such as “Ugly Christmas Sweater” and “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy.”

When it was finally time for a break, the dancers sat down to enjoy a delicious lunch and socialize. The meal ended with a colorful and tasty desert of rainbow-colored peppermint ice cream. It was yummy! But before we got back to dancing, there was one more special event. When everyone first checked in to the party, they were given a numbered ticket. Three lucky ladies had their number drawn and they all got a really nice present. This was thanks to our great Social Committee.

The group got back to dancing with more sounds of the season like “Let It Snow,” “You’re All I Want for Christmas,” “Santa Baby” and “Christmas in Killarney.” The party ended, appropriately, as we danced to “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The Club’s Music and Dance Committee work closely together to match party-themed songs to our existing dances, assuring that things go smoothly. This is no small task. The Social, Music and Dance Committees are very generous with their time and talents, not just for dance parties, but throughout the year. Thanks ladies!

Please check out our website online at sbldc.weebly.com. Got questions? Email our Vice-President, Sandy Giannotti, at sandygiannotti@gmail.com. Club membership dues are just $10 per year. We are a jolly group—not just at the holidays—but all year round!