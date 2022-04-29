When temperatures warm up in SaddleBrooke, club hikers head to Madera Canyon for tree-lined trails, cool temperatures, and the sound of running water. Twelve SaddleBrooke hikers, led by Elisabeth Wheeler, explored the loop to Roger’s Rock via the Pipeline Trail, the Fern Canyon Trail, and the Super Trail on Thursday, March 31,.

Hikers enjoyed the extensive lichens, mosses, fungi, varieties of trees and views of the Santa Rita Mountains. Roger’s Rock offered stunning views for the lunch break. After climbing up over 1,000-feet to reach Roger’s Rock it was all downhill to the parking lot.