The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) want to thank our generous sponsors Leah Kari of Secure Senior Health Solutions ((520) 484-3807) and Beth Fedor of Realty Executives ((520) 257-1167). On Saturday, August 28, the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was single game, double elimination.
Tournament Directors were Randy Smith, Dominic Boland and Joe Giammarino. The following field of 16 players gathered to play competitive 8-Ball. Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Henry Krebs, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, George “The “G” Man” Bone, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Phelps “Frnchfry” L'Hommedieu, Phil “The Cleaner” Jelleff, Dave Whitman, Ron “dblo7” Ridge, Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Lisa Howard, Dick Dunbar, and Steve Horrigan.
Certificate of Appreciation
During the Players Meeting there was the presentation of a Certificate of Appreciation from Senior Village Chair Dave Loendorf to the Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiards Club for the Senior Village 8-Ball Tournament and fundraiser the PPB held that raised $6,225 for Senior Village.
Results
First place – Ron “dblo7” Ridge – The best of the bunch! - Five Wins, Zero Losses
Second place – Dominic “The Doctor” Borland – Real close, but no cigar! - Six Wins, Two Losses
Third place – Randy “Thin Man” Smith – Fine showing! - Three Wins, Two Losses
Fourth place – Tony “The Snake” Cardillo – In the Mix! - Three Wins, Two Losses
Break & Run: Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino
Recap
Ron Ridge’s path to victory over a field of 16 skilled 8-Ballers was as follows: He started out by defeating Joe Vidmar and this was a pattern we would see from Ron during this tournament. Ron then victimized, in order: Henry Krebs, Tony Cardillo, Randy Smith and lastly Dominic Borland for a sweep! Congrats Ron a successful tournament win and enjoy that bottle of deliciousness!
Sponsor’s Gift Winners
Ron Ridge – Senior Village 1st Place Sponsors Gift – Chocolate Infused Whiskey
Phil Jelliff – Sponsors Gift – Beth Fedor – Realty Executives.
Joe Giammarino – Sponsors Gift – Leah Kari - Secure Senior Health Solutions.
The PPB wants to extend a big THANK YOU to all our participants and sponsors. Special mention is Lisa Howard who stepped up to compete with the boys and did take two of them down, nice going Lisa. The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 1 p.m. and lasted two-hours with 30 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!
Questions? Send an email to Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.
Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke at online. Go to https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/.