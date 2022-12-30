Sunny and warm days, miles of beautiful beaches, and great new friendships, sounded like a Great “Friendsgiving” Week for a nice group of SaddleBrooke RV Club members.

The 13 travelers met in Why, Arizona to caravan thru the border and down to Puerto Penasco (Rocky Point), Mexico. We stayed at Playa Bonita RV Resort and were only about 50-feet to the beach. Wide sand beaches and warm winds were just what we had in mind. That and a lot of relaxing, eating, and enjoying time together. Even several rounds of golf for the Kitchens.

Our group included our fearless leader, Club President, Pat and Jan Arruda, Tom and Karen Bird, Dwight and Club Secretary, Kathy Garman, Mark, Lorna and son Steven Kitchen, Jay and Sharon Rosenlof, and Wally and Mary Warpeha.

Our days were filled with daily time on the beach or shopping. Most afternoons were meeting for Hors D’oeuvres and adult beverages prior to dinner. Several afternoons we all agreed to heavy Hors D’oeuvres and that was dinner. How casual was that??

Pat and Jan helped us find the main harbor center called The Malecon to buy seafood and have some good meals. The seafood was as fresh as possible as it came off the fishing boats every day. And it was extremely reasonable! There was shrimp in every size, squid, scallops, clams as well as flounder, snapper, grouper, sea trout and other fishes available. Many of us also enjoyed shopping in the many local tourist shops in The Malecon.

The days seemed to hurry along until it was Thanksgiving Day. Pat and Jan made the turkey on their Weber BBQ and everyone brought some terrific dishes to share. It was a feast for all of us and we had enough for several more meals. After our meal, Mary Warpeha prepared a wonderful interactive reading that celebrated all that we have to be thankful for every day. And to quote Wally, “Everyone deserves thanks for a good time.”

As our time in Mexico came to an end, we all agreed that this would be a great trip for future Thanksgiving weeks. We hope that you RV folks will consider joining us next year for another special week.